A 26-year-old Arab youth caused a 72-year-old man to run over with his vehicle and flee from the accident site, which resulted in the death of the old man from his severe injury. Accordingly, the Commentary Branch of the Investigation and Traffic Control Department of the Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police was able to apprehend the cause of the accident. within three hours.

Ras Al Khaimah Police stated that it had received a report at 5:55 a.m. today stating that there was a run-over accident in a residential area and that the driver who caused the accident escaped from the site of the accident. The competent patrols and the national ambulance moved to the place, where it was found that the elderly had died from his severe injury.

She added that the body of the deceased was transferred to the hospital in preparation for completing the legal procedures followed at a time when a specialized team was immediately formed from the Investigation and Traffic Control Department to arrest the driver who caused the accident, and pointed out that the safe city systems distributed at the accident site determined the direction that the vehicle took so that the team could start its work in He surveyed the expected residential areas until he succeeded in finding the vehicle parked in front of a house, so it was impounded, the driver was seized and referred to the competent authorities to take the necessary legal measures in preparation for transferring him to the Public Prosecution.





The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police called on the public to quickly report any traffic accident, as it has the technical and human capabilities that enable it to reach the perpetrator, while it urged motorists to drive slowly and cautiously, especially in residential areas, in order to avoid the recurrence of such unfortunate accidents.