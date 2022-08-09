The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced an African visitor to three months in prison after convicting her of forging an unofficial document, a German residence card, and attempting to use it to travel through Dubai Airport, but the airline employee noticed her before she boarded the plane and contributed to seizing it.

Based on the details of the incident, as established in the certainty of the court and reassured her, that while the accused was leaving the country through Dubai International Airport, the airline employee stopped her before boarding the plane and asked her for her eligibility to enter Europe. It’s fake, so she was arrested.

By asking the accused in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, she denied the accusations against her, noting that she used the card while leaving Dubai airport without knowing that it was forged, noting that she obtained this card through a person in her country in exchange for a sum of money, after she provided him with her data based on After a while, he sent the card to her, confirming that it had been issued by official means and that it could be used.

While the accused admitted in the court session to using the card to travel to Europe before it was seized by the airline employee before boarding the plane, she denied the forgery.

In its ruling, the court stated that the evidence was based on the validity and provenness of the accusation against the accused, based on what was stated in the seizure report, her statements in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, and the report of the Document Examination Department at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs at Dubai International Airport, which confirmed that the residence card was completely forged.

The court clarified that the decision in the Court of Cassation regarding the criminal intent in the crime of forgery is the offender’s intentional change of the truth in the document with the intention of using it for the purpose for which it was forged, noting its conviction that the accused participated in the crime of forgery.

After examining the case, it sentenced the accused to be imprisoned for three months, then deported her from the state, and confiscated the forged documents found in her possession.