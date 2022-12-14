The Criminal Investigation and Investigation Services of Sharjah Police have arrested a gang consisting of five people from Asian countries, whose criminal activity is specialized in committing theft of shops in the emirate.

Colonel Faisal bin Nassar, Deputy Director of the Criminal Investigation and Investigation Department, said that the specialized teams in the theft crimes branch prepared a well-articulated plan to entrap the gang members, after receiving several reports of thefts from commercial stores, and the data on research and investigation proved the suspects’ involvement in committing thefts. Several inside shops in Sharjah.

He pointed out that by confronting the suspects, they admitted that they formed a gang that specialized in robbing shops and seizing everything that was light in weight and expensive, and after taking all legal measures, the stolen items were seized inside their homes, which varied between mobile phones, sums of money, and watches. Laptops, tablets, electronic devices, etc. have been seized, and the accused are being transferred to the Public Prosecution to complete the legal procedures against them.

Bin Nassar called on shop owners to strengthen preventive measures, such as connecting stores to a high-quality camera system, securing doors, not leaving large sums of money inside, and keeping valuables in safe places, so that they are not vulnerable to theft.

The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al-Zari Al-Shamsi, praised the efforts of the Criminal Investigation Department in combating crime and enhancing security and safety, praising the police competencies, which demonstrated superior capabilities in detecting criminal incidents, apprehending the perpetrators, and bringing them to justice, stressing that police work is based on solid ground. It moves with confidence and competence, with the energy of its trained cadres who work day and night to enhance the security quality of life for the UAE community.