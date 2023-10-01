The Criminal Investigation Department of Sharjah Police arrested a person targeting women by promoting home massage services to them through a social media channel, at attractive prices. This is for the purpose of blackmail and threats to obtain money.

Information was received to the operations room stating that there was an Arab suspect in his forties promoting home offers for an “unlicensed massage center” at a low price of up to (100) dirhams, taking advantage of the Snapchat application to communicate with the victims, and after verifying the accuracy of the information received. ; The competent security teams moved and carried out an elaborate ambush during which the specified location was raided, the person was caught red-handed, he immediately confessed to his crime, and the case was referred to the competent authorities.

The Sharjah Police General Command notes that fraudsters’ methods vary to trap victims with cards from unlicensed massage centers in the emirate, such as distributing them randomly in the streets, placing them on vehicle doors, or promoting them through fake accounts on social media application platforms. If the victim responds to these services, they are not Legal cases are lured and trapped by photographing them in indecent situations, then threatening and blackmailing them to obtain money.