A report submitted by an Asian resident to the Ras Al Khaimah Police Operations Room revealed that he had been subjected to telephone fraud, and 120,000 dirhams had been stolen from his bank account, after giving him the CVV card’s secret number and the one-time password (OTP) to a fictitious bank representative, which revealed the mystery about The existence of a gang consisting of seven individuals residing in one of the emirates of the country, specialized in technology and electronic and telephone fraud.

The speed of submitting the report contributed to tracking the bank transfer made by the gang members to the victim’s money, and seizing them, in coordination with the competent authorities.

In detail, the Acting Director General of Police Operations in Ras Al Khaimah Police, Brigadier General Tariq Muhammad bin Saif, said during a press conference held yesterday, in the meeting room of the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police, that the operations room had received a communication from an Asian resident stating that he had been subjected to telephone fraud from a person. He claimed to be a bank representative, got his bank details and password, and directly withdrew 120,000 dirhams from his account.

He added, “The communication was referred to the relevant police station, and from there to the Criminal Investigation Department, where a working team was formed from the elements of the Criminal Investigation Department, trained and qualified to deal with technical crimes efficiently and competently, so that they in turn coordinate and plan practical procedures for tracking down the perpetrators and inferring research and investigation.” Within a few hours, the location of the perpetrators of the crime was located, as it was found that they were in the Emirate of Sharjah, and their balances were frozen, their bank accounts were closed, and their money was confiscated.

He confirmed that the gang had been reached and arrested in cooperation with the Sharjah Police General Command, and that they had a large number of bank cards of people involved with them, from outside the country, in addition to sums of money that they seized from their suspicious operations.

He said that the competent authorities in Ras Al Khaimah Police are looking into the reports they received after this case to find out the other victims who were victims of fraud as a result of their trust in this gang.

He said that the first communication was followed by a number of communications, pointing out that the publication of any information about the members of this gang will lead to an increase in the number of communications, and enhance the desire of the victims to declare what they were subjected to in order to obtain their financial rights, and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He explained that some of the victims did not report that they were defrauded due to the withdrawal of small amounts of money from them, but he stressed the need to expedite the reporting of any crime or suspicion, in order to move quickly and arrest the perpetrators and return the money to its owners.

He explained that gang members sign their victims by phone call or by sending fake text messages, in which they inform them of the need to renew their personal banking data by tricking them into freezing their bank accounts, if they do not renew their data, which leads to the victims falling into their network that later seizes their money.

He added that some people responded to the gang members and gave them the bank data and the password, so they seized their money directly and transferred it to other accounts, outside the country, indicating that the most prominent reasons that lead to people falling victim to electronic and telephone fraud gangs are their comfort with the gang members, and their confidence in their words, because some members of society They do not have sufficient awareness to deal in such cases.

He explained that the gang members work on a mobile and permanent basis to distract the investigation and criminal investigation personnel, but the speed of submitting the report, and the efficiency of the investigation men, contributed to their arrest, stressing that reporting the lost bank cards immediately spares their owners legal liability in the event that they are used in a fraud.

Bin Saif warned members of the public against responding to calls or messages from the fake “WhatsApp” application in circulation belonging to people representing state banks, and luring their victims in deceptive ways, by telling fake stories to obtain their banking data and personal information, to use them later to access their accounts and bank balances. And their credit cards and their hacking, stressing that banks do not ask their customers to disclose their banking data or personal information through SMS text messages or e-mails or call them by phone under the pretext of updating or activating their accounts.

• 32 phones and 67 bank cards

Brigadier General Tariq Muhammad bin Saif confirmed that 32 phones, 67 bank cards, 111 SIM cards, three smart “tablets” and a “laptop” were found in the possession of the gang members.

He emphasized the use of bank cards and their seizure in fraudulent operations, pointing out that they were transferred to the competent authorities to take the necessary measures and return the rights to their owners.

• “The speed of submitting the communication contributed to tracking the bank transfer that the gang members made to the victim’s money, and seizing them.”

• “Ras Al Khaimah Police is looking into the reports it received after this case to find out the other victims.”