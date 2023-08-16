The Civil Guard has arrested in Madrid, Barcelona and Gran Canaria three fugitives claimed by the US authorities after having committed sexual crimes against minors. They are three men aged 71, 23 and 55 who had been hiding in Spain for some time. One of them had impregnated his 12-year-old stepdaughter, another threatened a minor to record pornographic material and the last one was part of a criminal group that sold pedophile content, the Civil Guard reported this Wednesday in a press release.

The first detainee, 71, was part of a criminal network that was dedicated to the exchange of multimedia files with sexual content of minors, according to US authorities. In 2010, the FBI detected an IP address used by this criminal network located in Miami and identified CB, the now detainee, as a user and paid owner of it. After searching his home, the FBI located a large amount of pedophile content on his computer, for which they arrested him. CB justified that he had downloaded those files “for research purposes.”

After his release, CB failed to appear at trial and the FBI discovered that he had fled to Honduras, where he obtained Honduran nationality to avoid extradition. He later traveled to Spain, as found out by US investigators who alerted the Civil Guard. Finally, he was recently arrested in the town of Getafe (Madrid), where he led an apparently normal life.

600 kilometers away, in Barcelona, ​​KF was hiding, a 23-year-old man accused of threatening and coercing a minor – through a well-known messaging platform for gamers– to record pornographic material. Once his objective was achieved, the now detainee commercialized with said material. KF repeated the threats on several occasions, between October 2022 and January 2023, in the US county of Kalamazoo (Michigan). After committing the crimes, he fled to Spain, where he was studying a Master’s Degree in Quantum Science and Technology at the University of Barcelona. This information made it easier to locate and arrest him.

The third of them, 55, left for Spain after sexually assaulting his 12-year-old stepdaughter in 2014 and leaving her pregnant. EE G lived with the victim and with her mother and siblings. When the minor gave birth, DNA tests determined that the baby’s father was the partner of her mother. When the agents tried to arrest him, he fled to Spain. First, he traveled to Barcelona and then to Benidorm (Alicante) where he settled for several months, according to the Civil Guard and FBI investigators. From Benidorm he embarked for the island of Gran Canaria, where the agents detained him in the city of Vecindario.

The investigations have been carried out by the Fleeing from Justice Team of the Central Operative Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard in collaboration with the US authorities. These three fugitives are added to the more than 200 who have fallen in Spain so far this year. Among those arrested last year was Michel J. Pratt, one of the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted, who was sentenced to life in prison in the United States for child pornography, sexual exploitation and assault, and illicit gains of more than 16 million euros. It was the first time that Spain had captured a criminal from that list of criminals. Pratt is now in the Soto del Real prison awaiting extradition to the United States.