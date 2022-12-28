An agent of the National Police, next to the marijuana plantations. / PN

PS Murcia Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 13:24



The National Police arrested the three managers of a ham company in the Murcian district of El Raal for allegedly using the facilities to house two marijuana plantations. Specifically, those arrested are charged with the alleged authorship of the crimes of drug trafficking and electricity fraud, according to sources from the Corps in a statement.

The investigation led the agents to two industrial warehouses. In one of them, 420 marijuana plants in the development phase and 520 pots in their initial phase were intervened, as well as more than four kilos of buds in the drying phase. In the second warehouse, very close to the previous one, 500 marijuana plants in the development phase were intervened, in addition to various electrical equipment used for the development of both plantations.

In the two warehouses, the presence of the operators of an electrical company was necessary to cut the illegal connections of electrical fluid. The three detainees, of Spanish nationality, were brought before the courts, which adopted the pertinent precautionary measures.