Saturday, June 3, 2023, 10:01



Updated 11:02 a.m.

Two girls forced to get up at four in the morning to do household chores, to work on the street to get money and who suffered physical abuse at home. This is the situation in which the Civil Guard found two minors from the Region of Murcia, who suffered this treatment by their uncles, who posed as their parents, and who have been arrested as alleged perpetrators of crimes of domestic violence. , mistreatment, documentary falsification and alteration of paternity.

It was the school that the girls attended that raised the alarm when the two girls reported their situation at home. Members of the Benemérita then began the ‘Fulmaral’ operation, which made it possible to discover that the people posing as the parents of the minors were actually their uncles. In addition, it was found that the girls had been brought from Senegal approximately two years ago, at which time the corresponding documentation of the girls’ parents was altered and thus simulated that they were daughters of the couple.

The investigation revealed a series of physical and psychological abuses towards minors. In addition to the mistreatment, it was discovered that they were forced to do domestic chores before going to school, waking them up at dawn and forcing them to braid their hair for long hours on public roads, which caused them to return home late at night.

The agents located the civil registry where the girls had been registered as daughters of the detainees upon arrival in Spain and managed to obtain the documentation from Senegal that was used for the registration. Both sisters already had Spanish nationality, like the alleged mother.

After collecting all the necessary evidence, the Civil Guard proceeded to arrest the two adults, who were made available to the judicial authorities. For their part, the girls have been put in charge of the administration.