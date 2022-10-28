The chaplain of the Albacete prison has been arrested and released on bail accused of an alleged crime of drug trafficking, according to police sources and confirmed by the Diocese of the province. These sources have not provided personal information about the priest, nor what drug or in what quantity he had allegedly introduced into the La Torrecica Penitentiary Center.

The priest was placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court number 1 of Albacete, on duty, who last Friday decided to release him provisionally. The newspaper The Tribune of Albacete He explains that the religious told the judge that he himself had a drug addiction problem, for which he has promised to enter a detoxification center shortly.

The court has provisionally charged the priest with a crime against public health, an imputation that is provisional and that will have to be specified throughout the judicial investigation. As a precautionary measure for the investigated, the Investigating Court number 1 of Albacete has also decreed the obligation to appear before the court every week, as well as how many times he is called.

The Bishopric of Albacete has released a statement in which it recognizes “the arrest and subsequent release” of the priest, who belongs to the Congregation of the Mission (Paul Fathers). “The priest, who enjoys the presumption of innocence, has expressed his willingness to collaborate with the judicial authority to clarify the facts and has recognized his addiction, for which he is going to enter a specialized center pending further judicial decisions. ”, reads the note from the Bishopric of Albacete.

The relative ease with which drugs are introduced into prisons is one of the main problems of prison systems. For example, in one of the last cases investigated, it was verified how officials took advantage of their condition to introduce drugs and various objects (especially mobile phones) into the prison in exchange for financial remuneration.

physical encounters or vis to vis of prisoners with family and friends, on the one hand, and exit permits for inmates, on the other, are the two main ways drugs enter the prison, according to police reports in similar investigations.

The coronavirus pandemic, however, cut off those supply routes overnight, so that officials became practically the only outlet for a demand for substances that continued to exist.