An Army and National Guard operation arrested the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, early Saturday morning. Héctor Elías Flores Aceves, El 15, worked for Los Chapitos, one of the factions of the Sinaloan mafia, and is considered by the authorities as the head of the plaza in the city, the tourist jewel of the Mexican Caribbean. An area that attracts millions of tourists a year and that, in the heat of money, has been suffering the ravages of organized crime for some time.

The arrest operation against El 15 was carried out in the city of Guamúchil, Sinaloa, and he was later transferred to Cancun to make him available to the judge. Since April, the Quintana Roo Prosecutor’s Office had issued an arrest warrant and a reward of half a million pesos against him. State authorities accuse him of being responsible for the murder of four people earlier that month in a hotel in the city.

In the middle of Holy Week, the authorities found the bodies of four people one morning on the beach in front of the luxurious Fiesta Americana Condesa hotel in Cancun, one of the most visited vacation spots in Mexico by national and international tourists. The security forces went to the place after an emergency call that reported the existence of three people with gunshot wounds lying on the sand of one of the most exclusive beaches in the city.

The trickle of events with the drug brand has been constant in recent times in the area. Last January of last year, the manager of a resort was murdered in the bathroom of the establishment. Earlier, two Canadian tourists were killed in a shootout at the Xcaret Hotel, the famous theme park in Playa del Carmen. And at the beginning of November 2021, an armed commando broke into another nearby exclusive hotel and murdered two people at the reception.

