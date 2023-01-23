A former member of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, who fled to Norway about 10 days ago, has been arrested for violating immigration law, Norwegian police said. 26-year-old Andrei Medvedev crossed the Russian-Norwegian border in the far north in the early hours of January 13 and sought asylum in the Scandinavian country. His lawyer said last week that he was “willing to talk about his experiences in the Wagner group to people who are investigating war crimes.”

Medvedev says he fought in Ukraine as a Wagner member for four months before defecting in November when the paramilitary organization led by businessman Evgheny Prigozhin allegedly extended his contract against his will. A potentially valuable witness to shed light on the brutalities of which Russian mercenaries are accused in Ukraine, Medvedev has been interrogated by the Norwegian authorities since his arrival in the country.

“The individual concerned was arrested under immigration law,” said Jon Andreas Johansen, a police officer in charge of immigration matters. Police did not specify the exact reasons behind his arrest and declined to comment further.

Medvedev’s Norwegian lawyer, Brynjulf ​​Risnes, explained that his client was arrested for refusing to follow the restrictions imposed by the police since his arrival in the country. “There are of course many security measures that have been taken and he finds it difficult to comply with,” added Risnes. «He is not accused of anything».

It seems unlikely that he can be deported, according to the lawyer. Many questions remain about Medvedev’s background and the circumstances of his escape, with some experts saying he could not have crossed the heavily guarded border without some sort of outside assistance.

The boy claims he crossed the frozen Pasvik River which marks part of the Russian-Norwegian border while being chased by attack dogs and shot at by Russian border guards. He has been unable to independently confirm his account of events. The Wagner company did not deny that Medvedev was enlisted in his ranks.