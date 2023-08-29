The Civil Guard has arrested in Alcalá de Guadaíra (Seville) the man who allegedly shot a civil guard last Friday during an anti-drug operation in Trebujena (Cádiz). The agents aborted a cache of hashish that was going to be introduced by the Guadalquivir river. One of the drug traffickers who was caught fully loaded with bales fired a shotgun at the police vehicle and wounded one of the agents inside the car in the hand. The arrested man is 41 years old and is being investigated for attempted homicide, belonging to a criminal organization, drug trafficking and damage to an official vehicle. The judge has decreed his admission to prison.

When the shooting occurred, the civil guards had surrounded the river area of ​​the Cadiz town of Trebujena (7,000 inhabitants) when they detected the boat that the organization used to transport drugs. The suspects were loading two vans, but realizing they had been discovered, they fled.

The same Friday night, one of the members of the criminal organization was arrested for drug trafficking, as reported by the Civil Guard in a press release on Tuesday. That first arrestee is a 28-year-old man, a resident of the Seville town of El Cuervo.

In the days that followed, the investigation focused on locating the shooter and the other participants in the cache. Finally, the agents have arrested a 41-year-old man in Alcalá de Guadaira (Seville, 75,260 inhabitants) as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of attempted homicide, belonging to a criminal organization, drug trafficking and damage to an official vehicle. The operation remains open and new arrests are not ruled out.

The man arrested for having shot an agent of the Civil Guard, at the time of his arrest.

Civil Guard (Civil Guard/EFE)

The Civil Guard has intervened two vans loaded with 90 bales of hashish with a total weight of 3,372 kilos -both previously stolen-, 3,200 liters of fuel to supply the boats and the shotgun used -also stolen-, together with the ammunition, to shoot to the agents.

In the operation on Friday, August 25, agents from the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police, the Rapid Action Group (GAR), a helicopter, territorial Citizen Security patrols, the Pegaso team (air police units) and the Service Provincial Maritime. The investigation has been carried out by agents of the Judicial Police of Cádiz, GAR and the collaboration of the National Police.