Two men aged 72 and 81 died this Thursday after being run over by a vehicle traveling at high speed along the Paseo de Extremadura in Madrid (in the Latina district) escaping from the Civil Guard, according to police and emergency sources. The driver, Pedro VS, who initially fled, turned himself in at a police station late in the afternoon, where he was arrested. The event has also caused five minor injuries, according to the Samur. The two people who have died have been rammed at two different points on the promenade, at number 60 and 154. Investigators have ruled out a possible terrorist motive.

The Civil Guard has confirmed that it stopped the car because the baby was not subject to regulations. But PVS, the driver, who does not have a valid driver’s license, fled. The vehicle was intercepted on the Paseo de Extremadura itself, next to the Segovia bridge. A minor and three adults were traveling in it: the driver and two other occupants —a man and a woman, the owner of the vehicle—, who were arrested at the time of the accident, according to national police sources, for homicide, omission of duty to help and crime against road safety. The Samur Social has taken care of the baby.

The driver and the woman arrested have a police record for stealing vehicle catalysts, a valuable piece on the black market because it contains palladium, rhodium and platinum. Both also have judicial requisitions, that is, justice had given the order that they be called, located and brought to justice. The other man who was traveling in the car and who has been arrested also has a record, in this case for robbery with force. The baby that was in the car is the son of the woman and the driver.

Municipal sources have explained that Pedro. VS was recklessly driving a gray C-Class Mercedes, at high speed, on the A-5, for which the Civil Guard tried to stop him, before which he fled. The five slightly injured are one person who has been grazed by the car, three who have fallen – one of them has been transferred to a hospital center for a more complete assessment, since she is 90 years old – and another who has been given an anxiety attack. In addition, the Samur has treated a person inside the vehicle -who has a broken front window and various blows to the front bumper- with bruises.

A Mercedes C-Class, intercepted this Thursday on the Paseo de Extremadura in Madrid after its driver ran over and killed two people. bald elm

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Jorge Vega, a witness who was leaving a supermarket at the moment the car was going down the Paseo de Extremadura, explained: “I saw the car run by and, in the blink of an eye, there was a man lying on the the ground with his wife crying by his side, in shock”. Another witness has recounted that the car dodged several vehicles on the promenade before running over the victims. At that point in the street, the Civil Guard was no longer chasing him. “It was coming at a terrible speed,” said the woman, who explained that the Mercedes was about to hit more pedestrians. A worker from a nearby bar, Jenny Mateo, has recounted: “I have heard a lot of noise and people shouting and I have seen the car go by bumping very quickly and, at the moment, the sirens. What has happened here is very strong”.

Evidence signaled by the authorities, after the run over of two people by a vehicle that was escaping from the police, this Thursday. bald elm

Ricardo, an employee of a greengrocer on the promenade, explained that he has seen how the car “has run over the man at the zebra crossing and he has been thrown.” Next, he details, “the civil guards have stopped, one of the agents has gotten off and immediately covered him with his jacket.” On the asphalt there were still some of the belongings of the victims who were thrown by the impact of the vehicle.

subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.