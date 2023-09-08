Friday, September 8, 2023, 2:37 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Civil Guard has arrested the author of the fatal accident on the N-332 last Saturday in Torrevieja. The 29-year-old man was driving a rental car when he collided head-on with his victim’s car on this one-lane road in each direction and pending a split. After the strong collision, the man, an Irish national, fled on foot from the scene of the accident.

As reported by the Benemérita, the events occurred last Saturday morning, specifically at 4:50 a.m., when at kilometer 57,450 of the national highway, a car collided heavily with another car that was circulating on the road, leaving the cause of the scene. walking.

In the first phase of the investigation, the Attestation Team and the Investigation and Analysis Group of the Traffic Subsector (GIAT) of the Alicante Civil Guard, with the support of the Torrevieja agents, found that the abandoned vehicle belonged to a rental company. The car had been rented by a couple of Irish nationality.

reckless homicide



Thanks to the contract, and the precautions to avoid leaving the country, the Benemérita detained the person allegedly responsible for the accident. The 29-year-old man of Irish nationality is being investigated for the crimes of reckless homicide and leaving the scene of the accident, which can carry 1 to 4 years in prison and 3 to 6 months in prison, respectively, in addition to removal of the driving license.

It was on September 4 when the detainee was placed at the disposal of the investigative court No. 1 of the Torrevieja judicial district, who ordered his release with the imposition of precautionary measures.