The alleged perpetrator of the serious attack on a pregnant woman in Las Torres de Cotillas when she was crossing a pedestrian crossing on July 16 has already been arrested. This was confirmed this Friday by the Department of Citizen Security of the municipality.

The woman, who remains hospitalized, was admitted to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in a very serious condition and had to undergo an emergency caesarean section to save the baby’s life. Astou, the pregnant woman, went down around 11:30 p.m. with her two children to the park where her husband and some of her friends were. The children crossed the crosswalk first and she followed her.

When the woman was about to cross the pedestrian crossing, a white car ran over her and fled. «Her husband of hers witnessed the outrage. He ran to her and saw that he was bleeding heavily from her head. He knew that he was very serious,” Ahmed, the cousin of Khadj Sy, the woman’s husband, who has lived in Las Torres de Cotillas since 2006, told LA VERDAD, when he arrived in the region aboard a boat.

The Local Police of Las Torres took charge of the investigation of the outrage of which, according to the sources, there were no witnesses. The body alerted the local police in nearby municipalities, such as Ceutí and Lorquí, to stop any car that could show damage compatible with its involvement in the hit-and-run.

After weeks of investigation to identify and find the possible perpetrator of the hit-and-run, the agents ended up arresting the alleged driver who ran over the woman, whose statement was taken and the corresponding proceedings are being conducted.