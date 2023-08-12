Miguel N, the alleged attacker of Milagros Montserrat, was arrested in León, Guanajuato, on August 11, 2023. COURTESY

The authorities have arrested this Friday in Guanajuato the alleged femicide of Milagros Montserrat Meza, the 40-year-old woman stabbed to death last Thursday in León. The mayor of the capital of Guanajuato, Alejandro Navarro, has confirmed the news through his social networks: “After an operation with the Secretary of Citizen Security, in coordination with the Guanajuato Prosecutor’s Office, we have managed to capture Noria Alta [al suroeste de la localidad] to Miguel, murderer of Miracles”.

The harsh images of what happened outraged a country accustomed to violence and insecurity. In them, Meza could be seen bleeding to death in broad daylight on a street in León, about 50 kilometers from the place where the authorities have arrested Miguel. The events occurred at 6:30 in the morning. Meza, 40, was on her way to work, when a man with her face uncovered began to follow her and ended up stabbing her several times without any explanation. She was screaming, and he ran out of the place. The authorities ruled out at first that the crime was due to a robbery, due to that “direct attack”.

Paramedics arrived at the scene half an hour later, but Meza was already dead. The arrest of the suspect concluded a little more than a day later, after the León Security Secretariat and the Governor of the State of Guanajuato, Diego Sinhue, requested citizen collaboration to find him. “We are all outraged. There are no words that define the feeling. The search does not stop and will continue until he is captured. If you know where he is or have data that would make us stop him faster, it’s time to talk,” the agency wrote via Twitter.

The feminicide of Milagros Montserrat Meza is the latest media example of the violence experienced in Mexico, where 10 women are murdered every day. So far in 2023, more than 15,000 murders have been registered in Mexico, and last year there were 32,000, according to government figures.

Meza’s case reached the controversial president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, who has maintained a strong hand to reduce the rates of violence in the country, through a state of emergency. And he has written about the murder: “’Human rights’ NGOs won’t say anything, they don’t care about the death of honest people. They would only come to the defense of the murderer if the State does his job and gets him off the streets. There they will go out to ask for good treatment and “reinsertion” for that disgusting rat.”

López Obrador has indicated this Friday in the National Palace that he does not want to “argue” with Bukele, because the Mexican reality and that of El Salvador “are different.” “I think that the causes must be addressed, it is not just about applying coercive measures, lasting peace is achieved with justice and that is what we are putting into practice”, he explained during the morning conference.

Miracles Montserrat in a file image. COURTESY

