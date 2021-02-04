The arrested man fractured the perimeter fence of a construction site and seized the machine The backhoe stolen in the Ribera area of ​​the Molina de Segura municipality, where it was located by the National Police. / PN

National Police agents detained in the town of Molina de Segura to a man, 39 years old and Spanish nationality. The detainee broke the perimeter fence of a work in the West Industrial Park of Murcia to seize a backhoe machine valued at 80,000 euros.

The robbery took place the night of January 27, and the next day, the agents had already followed the trail of the machine to the Ribera of the municipality of Molina de Segura, finding her in a fenced orchard. The Police located there the author of the robbery, who spontaneously told the agents that he was the one who got hold of the machine and moved it to the place where they found it, in addition, he voluntarily handed over the keys to the backhoe to the Police.

The police investigation concluded that the real intention of the detainee was to get rid of it by selling it for a price much lower than what it really cost. The National Police continues with the open investigation to determine if someone else could have collaborated in the robbery. The detainee was placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court on duty as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of robbery with force.