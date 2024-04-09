The 32-Tajik national Ilkhomi S., who flew from Eindhoven to Rome on Monday and was arrested there with 2,000 euros in cash on suspicion of terrorist motives, appeared in a German-Dutch anti-terror investigation last year. Various sources report this.

This investigation focused on the terrorist organization ISKP, the Central Asian branch of the Islamic State. The same investigation revealed the name of Abdusamal A. last year, a 29-year-old Tajik who was arrested by the Dutch police together with his wife in July last year. A., also a sympathizer of IS, is said to have wanted to prepare an attack in the Netherlands. He was arrested in his hometown of Eindhoven. His Kyrgyz wife lived in Breda.

Anti-terror research

The Italian newspaper La Repubblica refers this Tuesday to the Dutch-German anti-terror investigation as a source of the interest of the judiciary in the Tajik who was arrested in Rome on Monday. There was an international arrest warrant against him. The 32-year-old Tajik may have come to Italy to set up a terror network.

La Repubblica's report has now been confirmed by another source, the Belgian newspaper reports The standard. Today the newspaper also pays attention to the case because of Belgian involvement. La Repubblica also reports that 32-year-old Tajik S. was also arrested by the Belgian police last year, but was released shortly later due to lack of evidence. This happened on the same day that the two arrests took place in the Netherlands. He was suspected in Belgium of preparing an attack.

Belgium may have collaborated with the Netherlands and Germany in the aforementioned international anti-terrorist investigation. German justice also arrested seven suspects, including five Tajiks, from the same ISKP network in early July.

Also read

Repression hits Tajiks in Russia after Moscow terror attack: 'our citizens are in panic'

Poor country

The Public Prosecution Service is opposite NRC does not discuss the possible link of the Dutch criminal case against Abdusamal A. with the recent arrest in Rome. When asked whether the 32-year-old man from Rome belongs to the same terror network as A., the Public Prosecution Service spokesperson says: “It could be.” The Public Prosecution Service denies that 32-year-old S. was wanted in the Netherlands for criminal offenses.

Since the arrest last year of A. in the Netherlands and the five Tajiks in Germany, more insight has been gained into the role of citizens from Tajikistan in international terrorist networks. Tajikistan is a poor, Muslim country in Central Asia, where IS has been actively recruiting followers in recent years. According to Russian justice, the perpetrators of the recent attack in Moscow also came from Tajikistan. More than 140 people were killed in the attack on the Crocus City Hall entertainment center. IS claimed responsibility for the attack.

Syria

According to the Public Prosecution Service, suspect Abdusamal A. initially tried to go to Syria to join the terrorist organization IS. He traveled via Turkey. When that failed, the Turkish authorities deported him to Ukraine. 32-year-old S. was also active in Ukraine. He is said to have been imprisoned there for a short time for arms trafficking. When he was arrested in Rome, he allegedly had a fake Ukrainian passport in his pocket.

After the outbreak of war in Ukraine, Abdusamal A. came to the Netherlands with his wife. He was granted asylum in 2022 after claiming to be a member of a Tajik opposition group. After a tip from the AIVD, both were arrested in July last year.

With the cooperation of our correspondent Ine Roox in Rome