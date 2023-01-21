As early as 2018, various public websites reported information about the position that Syrian asylum seeker Ayham Al S., who was arrested on Tuesday, would have held at the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group. Which writes de Volkskrant Saturday. The international news site Al Arabia is said to have called S. the ’emir of the security service’ in the south of Damascus in several articles. That was before he received a residence permit in 2019.

Around the same time, a Syrian propaganda site reportedly published an article referring to S. by his fighter name, Abu Khaled al-Amni. In the same, he is called an IS security agent, who was allegedly involved in negotiations with the Syrian regime about the departure of the terror group from Yarmouk, the Palestinian neighborhood near Damascus.

“So it is not clear whether the information from the public sources about Al S. was not discovered at the time, or whether there was a reason to put the data aside,” writes de Volkskrant. The IND did not want to respond to questions from the newspaper because it does not address individual cases.

The Public Prosecution Service suspects S. of having been security chief for IS in Yarmouk between 2015 and 2018. Under his leadership, people are said to have been kidnapped, tortured and murdered. In the preceding two years, he would have carried out the same work for the terrorist organization Jabhat al-Nusra. After a tip about Ayham Al S., the International Crimes Team (TIM) and the Public Prosecution Service have started an investigation. On Tuesday he was arrested in the South Holland village of Arkel.