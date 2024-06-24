Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 06/24/2024 – 19:08

German prosecutors claim that criminals would have demanded millions of euros not to disclose information about the former seven-time Formula 1 world champion driver, Michael Schumacher. Public prosecutors in the city of Wuppertal, in western Germany, disclosed this Monday (24/06) that two individuals were arrested on June 19, suspected of trying to extort millions of euros from the family of former seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher.

According to prosecutors, the suspects told employees of Schumacher’s family that they had information they did not want released.

“They demanded a payment in the millions to prevent the publication of data on the dark web. As proof that they actually had the information, they sent files individually to the family,” prosecutors explained.

Investigators used “technical resources” to discover that the two men were operating in Wuppertal. As a result, prosecutors from that city took over the case in place of their colleagues from Kassel when this was confirmed, one day before the arrest of the suspects, following a tip from Swiss authorities.

Father and son detained preventively

The suspects in the crime are a father and son, aged 53 and 30, who were already on parole due to another crime and are now in pre-trial detention since Thursday last week. They were detained in a supermarket.

According to prosecutors, at least eight properties were searched and seized on the same day, such as the suspects’ main and secondary residences, in addition to the older man’s workplace.

If they are tried and subsequently convicted, they could serve a sentence of up to five years in prison or have to pay fines.

Imprisonment after accident

Since suffering an accident while skiing in the French Alps on December 29, 2013, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion has not been seen in public.

Schumacher suffered serious head injuries, and his condition is a closely guarded secret among his family and close friends.

This blackmail case is not the first involving the Schumacher family. In 2017, a 25-year-old man was convicted of trying to blackmail the former pilot’s wife.

