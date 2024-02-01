The Civil Guard has arrested a man in Valencia who created and published videos on his social network profile in which he denigrated and mocked people with serious mental disorders, who were homeless or because of their race.

Is about a 35-year-old man who took advantage of his work as a crane operator to conduct interviews with socially marginalized individuals he encountered in public spaces during his work day.

According to the Civil Guard in a statement, he also traveled with his own vehicle, on occasions, to a residence for people with disabilities.

The operation, called Grunt, began in mid-December when The representative of a center specialized in serious mental disorder located in the province of Valencia brought the facts to the attention of the Civil Guard..

This person reported the existence of content on a well-known social network with thousands of followers that included degrading videos that mocked people with said disorder, with the harm that this entails for the victims' families.

The slogan of his profile on the networks: 'If you don't laugh you lose'



During the investigations, the agents were able to determine that the content creator frequented the vicinity of the center during times when patients went out for a walk with the purpose of creating humiliating and mocking content for later public dissemination.

The author, who used “If you don't laugh you lose” as a slogan on his social media profile, tried to hide his identity.with the clear intention of evading the Security Forces and Bodies, the sources add.

The agents, after analyzing the content published on the detainee's social profile, found that he not only made degrading videos of people with disabilities, but also of socially marginalized individuals, such as homeless people, addicts to alcohol or drugs, as well as belonging to racially discriminated communities.

The researchers managed to identify the user of the profile and locate his residence, in the district of Benimàmet (València).

The operation, called Grunt, began in mid-December. Photo: Spanish Civil Guard

An account with 7,979 followers and 76,300 likes



In addition to the arrest of this person, The Civil Guard has managed to completely eliminate the profile of the well-known social network that had 7,979 followers and 76,300 likes, as well as all the associated material.

The detainee is charged with a hate crime (harassment of vulnerable people) and the proceedings have been handed over to the Court of First Instance and Instruction Number 1 of Massamagrell (Valencia).

Faced with this type of behavior, the Civil Guard recommends that citizens exercise caution on social networks, avoiding sharing sensitive personal information and reporting all content that is offensive.

Digital awareness and collaboration are essential to prevent and address illicit conduct online, he adds.

EFE