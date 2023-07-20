The 38-year-old man who was arrested on Monday is suspected of one murder and two attempted murders in the Diaconal Center in Leiden. The Public Prosecution Service (OM) reports this after he was brought before the examining magistrate on Thursday. He will remain in jail for at least two weeks.

The man was arrested on Monday, three days after the fatal stabbing in the center of Leiden. Soon after the incident, a first suspect was caught nearby on Friday, but after investigation it appears that this man has nothing to do with it. He has been released, police said Wednesday. Still, the police insist that the man was ‘not just picked off the street’. According to the examining magistrate, there was also sufficient reason to arrest the man.

The new suspect was arrested after several days of investigation. He will also be stuck in all restrictions for the foreseeable future. This means that he can only have contact with his lawyer. See also Russia claims it repelled Ukraine's 'major offensive' in Donetsk

A 66-year-old man was killed in the stabbing in Diaconaal Centrum De Bakkerij. Two others were injured, one seriously. One of the victims works for Refugee Work, which has an office in the building. After the stabbing, the perpetrator fled. He would be a client of one of the organizations in the building, although the police still do not want to reveal anything about this.

