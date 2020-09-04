In the case of the black man Daniel Prude, seven officers have been suspended from duty. The police officers’ bodycams reveal harrowing details.

ROCHESTER dpa | After a black man died during a police operation in New York State, seven police officers were suspended from duty. That said the mayor of Rochester in the northwest of the state on Thursday. September 3. The controversial arrest took place in March, reports US media.

A video of the incident shows several police officers arresting a 41-year-old man who is running through the streets naked and apparently under the influence of drugs. They put a kind of hood on him to protect them from being spat on and press his head on the asphalt. A week later the man died in the hospital. Numerous people protested against police violence and racism in Rochester and other cities. New York State Attorney Letitia James promised a “fair and independent investigation.”

In the capital Washington, too, a black man was recently killed by a police officer during a police check. A patrol was alerted on Wednesday, September 2, to investigate reports of an armed person in the southeast of the city. So the message from the police. When the officers arrived, two people fled on foot. One of them was handling a pistol, which is why an officer fired a shot at her, it said. The 18-year-old died a little later in the hospital from his injuries.

Minneapolis, Washington, Los Angeles, Kenosha

Police also released the policeman’s bodycam video on Thursday showing the pursuit and the shot at the suspect. The officers involved in the operation were on leave for the duration of an investigation, it said.

In the Californian metropolis of Los Angeles, on the other hand, an official shot and killed a black man on a bicycle who was said to have been carrying a pistol on Monday, August 31.

Since the killing of the unarmed black George Floyd in a brutal police operation in the city of Minneapolis in late May, a heated debate over racism and police violence has developed in the United States, which has also led to sustained protests. Just two weeks ago, police shot Jacob Blake, the black family man, multiple times in the back in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin. The case of Blake, who survived badly injured, is now a controversial topic in the context of the US election campaign and is accompanied by protests against racism. While Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden met with relatives of Jacob Blake during his visit to Kenosha, Trump mocked victims of racial violence and sided with the police during his visit to the Wisconsin city.