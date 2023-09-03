Lawyer Lysak: Kolomoisky will not pay bail and will appeal

Arrested Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky will not pay bail. This was announced by the lawyer of the businessman Alexander Lysak, transmits publication “Strana.ua”.

According to the human rights activist, Kolomoisky’s lawyers will file an appeal to challenge the court’s decision.

Earlier, a court in Kyiv arrested Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky for two months until October 31, with the possibility of posting a bail of 509 million hryvnia (approximately $13.8 million). The Security Service of Ukraine accuses Kolomoisky under two articles of the Criminal Code – fraud and legalization of property obtained by criminal means.