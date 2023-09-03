Deputy of the Rada Zheleznyak announced his readiness to bail Kolomoisky

Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced his readiness to bail Ukrainian businessman Igor Kolomosky arrested for fraud. This is reported RIA News.

The politician recalled that Kolomoisky brought many people into politics, and without his support they would not have reached their position.

“Including, incidentally, [президент Украины Владимир] Zelensky… I can openly declare my readiness to support Igor Kolomoisky in court and, if necessary, act as a guarantor,” Zheleznyak stressed.

Earlier, a court in Kyiv arrested Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky for two months until October 31, with the possibility of posting a bail of 509 million hryvnia (approximately $13.8 million). The Security Service of Ukraine accuses Kolomoisky under two articles of the Criminal Code – fraud and legalization of property obtained by criminal means.