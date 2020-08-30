President Lukashenko does not want journalists to witness how he acts against the protests. German diplomacy appears helpless.

Alexander Lukashenko knows how to get out of unpleasant situations. In order to keep himself in power, he forged – once again – the results of the presidential election in early August. So that nobody could report on it, his government temporarily blocked the Internet. When tens of thousands demonstrated against the election results across the country, the president sent his security forces.

It has been going on for almost three weeks. The Belarusian population yells at Lukashenko, “Get out!” And he? No better way to help than to react with violence. It has long been clear that there can be no going back to the old order in Belarus. Lukashenko knows that too. His crackdown on journalists inside the country is just further evidence of this.

Last weekend international journalists were arrested by Reuters, AP, AFP, the BBC and Deutsche Welle. Numerous media report that their accreditation has been withdrawn; some journalists have already been expelled from the country.

Three ARD employees are also affected. It is said that she was held in a police station for a whole night. 12 hours you didn’t know anything about the whereabouts of your colleagues. It no longer seems like a coincidence. Who else will find out about the protests, arbitrariness and torture when the foreign media are gradually removed from the country and journalists locked up on site?

Lukashenko’s attack on the media is an act of desperation. And that’s why it’s so dangerous. He doesn’t want any witnesses, that is becoming increasingly clear. Instead, he tries to isolate the country more and more. Who wants to stop him too? Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has condemned the procedure as “arbitrary”. You have “intervened at a high level”, he wrote on Twitter. Can diplomacy still frighten a desperate autocrat like Lukashenko? Probably not.