The councilor of PSOE in Chiclana (Cádiz), José Alberto Cruz, has been arrested by alleged acts of exhibitionism against minors. The arrest, made by the National Police, has been carried out after the councilor was denounced for alleged cases of exhibitionism in at least three gyms of Jerez de la Frontera.

Thus, the Vox municipal group has communicated in the City of Chiclana in a press release, who has also demanded that the government team led by José María Román Take immediate measures before the arrest of the socialist councilor.

This event transcended last night through various media, which detailed that the mayor was denounced by the father of a minor for walking naked in front of this and was arrested last Wednesday, spending on Saturday at court. Currently, the councilor is released waiting for trial, with a Salt order of the three gyms in which he supposedly committed these crimes and with the aforementioned precautionary measures.

“From Vox Chiclana, the councilor is required to depart from politics Activate immediately, at least until the facts about these very serious accusations are clarified, “said the spokesman for the Vox Municipal Group, Manuel Vela.

In this sense, he stressed that “the appropriate thing would be for the councilor himself resigned from his position And give his minutes, but if this does not happen, we believe that Roman must cease to his councilor Ipso facto and that his party should suspend militancy. “

“The Municipal Corporation is composed of people who are due to the public service and we understand that there should be no room for someone on which the doubt of having committed Exhibitionism crimes Before children. We trust that we hear and make the right decisions in the next few hours, “said the spokesman of the Vox municipal group.