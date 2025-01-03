The Civil Guard has Man arrested for sexually assaulting several minors in the Valencian region of l’Horta Sud, friends of his daughter, whom he performed touching of a sexual nature when they slept at home and recorded through cameras installed in the bedroom and bathroom.

About the detainee There were already two legal claims as a result of another sexual assault committed on a minor several years ago in a town in the Valencian region of Ribera Alta and during the search of the home more than 11,000 digital files of pedophile contentstored in different electronic devices, according to a statement from the Civil Guard.

The investigation began after complaint filed by a minornine years old, accompanied by a family member, who told the agents that she was invited by a friend to stay the night at her home. As advanced Lift-EMVAt night, when she went to bed, she was surprised by the presence of a camera that was focused on the double bed where she was going to spend the night with her friend, the father of this girl and his current partner.

The detainee is a 32 year old man who is charged with two crimes of sexual assault on minors under 16 years of age, possession and production of child pornography, and usurpation of marital status. He is currently in prison. The proceedings have been delivered to the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 4 of Catarroja (Valencia).