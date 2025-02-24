02/24/2025



Updated at 12:13.





A man was arrested on the morning of last Thursday after having sexually assaulted a classmate of his daughter. The 46 -year -old male has passed to court after the victim, from only 14 years .

The child had to be treated by the doctors of Samur. The doctors made a first exploration and the psychologist of the center held a private encounter with the student, who corroborated the version of the child, which was finally transferred to the Maternal Child Unit of the Gregorio Marañón Hospital with the activation of the sexual aggression protocol.

According to the young woman’s version, every day she was going to look for her friend home to go together to the institute. A few days I waited on the portal and others went up to the house. However, the situation that lived last Thursday was unusual. His friend’s father invited him to go up, that was when the victim immediately went to his friend’s room, who was supposedly lying in bed, sleeping.

The child’s surprise became capital letters when he discovered that in reality who was lying was not her friend, but a pillow who simulated a lump. At that time, the situation began to get worse. The father of her friend was approaching her in the distance with a bathrobe and totally naked, according to the denunciation of the child. The girl was raped up to twice and, then, the detainee man went to the bathroom. It was then that the victim found the opportunity to run towards the institute and denounce the situation lived before his head of studies.









After the complaint, the Municipal Police and the National Police went to the educational center, who warned the father and the child’s grandmother to become aware of the situation lived by the little girl. Three relatives of the child entered the house of the alleged sexual aggressor opening the door blows, and beat him that they left him badly injured.

The facts were denounced before the UFAM agents – a family care and the woman already arrested the rapist with their face still very affected by the blows. It has been admitted to provisional prison communicated and without bail.

The relatives of the child who hit the aggressor were also arrested, accused of a crime of injuries. However, after being brought to court, they were released with charges and with an order of prohibition of communication with the aphed.