Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 11:41



The National Police arrested a 36-year-old man in Totana on whom 10 requisitions from various Spanish courts weighed. On the arrested there were searches in force in Madrid, Burgos, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Cantabria, Huesca, Valladolid, Jaén and Cartagena for various crimes of fraud, in addition to others such as injuries or breach of sentence.

The agents established several surveillance devices until one of them was located and arrested. The man was placed at the disposal of the Acting Investigating Court of Totana Guard, which ordered his admission to prison.