Cuban human rights activist Yeilis Torres Cruz, who fled Cuba in May and is now detained in the United States with the possibility of deportation, said she would rather “die than return to Cuba”.

The American television station in Spanish “Univision” released this Saturday the statement, which appears in a message that Torres sent to her husband, Pavel Pérez, straight from the immigration detention center in Broward County, in the south of the state of Florida, where she has been for a week, since arriving in the United States.

According to “Univision”, Torres, a former prosecutor who is a member of the dissident group Patriotic Union of Cuba, whose leader, José Daniel Ferrer, has been imprisoned since the protests of July 11, 2021, was also accused that year of attacking a public authority, for attacking radio host Humberto López, a sympathizer of the Cuban dictatorship.

She served ten months in prison for that reason, but was released without criminal charges in April 2022, according to a post on her Facebook account at the time.

Torres then decided to leave Cuba with others aboard a raft that was intercepted by the US Coast Guard. She was taken to the US naval base at Guantánamo, which is also on the island, and remained there until December 10, when she arrived by plane in Fort Lauderdale, 40 kilometers from Miami, where she was arrested and taken to the county’s immigration center. from Broward.

The activist, who denounced “irregularities” in her political asylum case, is scheduled to testify before an immigration judge on January 12.

Her husband asked the US government to grant her political asylum and not to deport her, which would be, according to Torres herself, “the worst thing” that could happen to her, as she said in the Broward detention center.

Content edited by: Eli Vieira