The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia developed the ‘Astartes’ operation, which culminated in the detention of a man, as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of sexual abuse of three minors, corruption of minors and possession of pedophile material. The action began after the complaint of the mother of a minor, who referred to a series of acts of a sexual nature, of which her daughter had allegedly been a victim.

Apparently, according to the Benemérita, it all started when the older sister found in the browsing history of the little daughter’s mobile phone links to pornographic pages. After discussing it with her mother, the mother asked the child about this matter, to which she replied that his ex-partner had taught him, an individual with whom the mother had a relationship that had ended more than a year ago. From that moment, civil guards specializing in the Judicial Police began the investigation for alleged crimes against sexual freedom and indemnity committed against a minor.

From what the victim stated, the investigators found out that the ‘modus operandi’ used by the now detained was, apparently, to take advantage of the mother’s absence, during her working day, to show her pornographic videos, also indicating that if The older woman wanted to be a model, she had to do the same things as the models that appeared in the videos, while taking advantage of these moments to sue and touch her.

The minor reported that these situations also occurred when two of her friends, also minors, came to her house, so the investigators located them and interviewed them, their testimony coinciding with what was stated by the first victim. With these indications, the Civil Guard established a search device that culminated in the location and arrest of the suspect as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of sexual abuse of three minors and corruption of minors.

The result of the investigation was brought to the attention of the judicial authority, who granted the corresponding order to enter and search the residence of the arrested person, where the specialists in the Judicial Police of the Benemérita seized three mobile phones, a hard drive of a Tb of capacity and a laptop with pornographic material in which minors participated.

The detainee – a 36-year-old male – who is allegedly responsible for three crimes of sexual abuse of minors, three crimes of corruption of minors and one of possession of child pornography, was brought before the Court of Justice. Instruction number 2 of Cartagena, which decreed his entry into prison.