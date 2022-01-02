How did you feel about this article?

The Spanish Civil Guard arrested in the city of Valencia one of the biggest scammers of false investments in cryptocurrencies in Europe, a 45-year-old man of Portuguese nationality with assets of more than 2.5 million euros, who was blocked.

The detainee faces seven counts of fraud and money laundering for creating an alleged cryptocurrency investment platform on a website advertised through various forums, radio programs, sporting events and even charities.

The objective was to attract attention and attract the investment of several people in Spain and Portugal, this Sunday said the Civil Guard, which began investigating the detainee in August with the collaboration of private security.

The platform offered a minimum return of 2.5% per week to investors, who could gain roles in the scheme and attract others to the scheme, known as the “financial pyramid.”

scammer led luxury life

The investigation identified several victims in Spain and found that the detainee, who lived a life of luxury, managed to apply scams in Luxembourg, Switzerland and Portugal.

On December 2, the man’s home, the company’s registered office and an office where part of the goods were hidden were inspected.

Several bank accounts and websites accessing the platform were blocked by authorities, who also seized about twenty of the detainee’s cars.