The Spanish Civil Guard, in collaboration with the American FBI, arrested two people accused of a hundred cyber attacks against public administrations and private companies from countries such as Spain, Argentina, Honduras, Peru and Mexico.

According to the information provided on Friday, June 28, by the Civil Guardcyberattacks occurred at least since October 2022 against, among others, the Ministry of Health of Peru, the Ministry of Culture of Argentina, the Judiciary of the Mexican state of Tlaxcala and the Banco Atlántida of Honduras.

A Telegram channel showed fraudulent access to several public administrationswhich someone from Spain spread with up to fifteen false identities, in exchange for money, until two people were arrested and the agents seized a large amount of computer and documentary material, including from Spanish-speaking countries.

The seized material reveals the high sophistication acquired for the attacks, which were increasingly damaging and complex, according to the Civil Guard.

Cyberattack has become a concern

Cyberattacks have become one of the biggest concerns in some countries in Europe and Latin Americaamong which Puerto Rico stands out.

In fact, the administrator of health services and hospitals in Puerto Rico, Ramón Alejandro Pabón, warned last Tuesday, June 25, about alleged cyberattacks committed against more than 40 hospitals on the Caribbean island.

“More than 40 hospitals have been attacked and thousands of hacking attempts are reported each month,” Pabón said in a statement, referring to a Joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

