Blogger Ilya Varlamov, arrested on January 13 in South Sudan, showed his “VIP camera”. He recorded a video from the room to which he was transferred along with the rest of the detainees, and published it in his personal Telegram-channel.

“We were transferred to some kind of VIP-cell, where there is a TV set, and we are waiting for some kind of complete search. The TV is the only thing that is modern here, because everything else is a collapsed ceiling, everything is covered in cobwebs, some bugs, and a rusty bed stands, ”Varlamov showed the situation.

The arrested person added that there is a “nest for some animals” on the wall. “While we are waiting, we called the embassy … It is not clear what is happening,” the blogger concluded.

Ilya Varlamov was arrested in South Sudan along with his wife Lyubov, the publisher of Mediazona Pyotr Verzilov and two other companions. The group of travelers was at the airport of the city of Kapoeta to fly from there to the capital of South Sudan, Juba.

According to Varlamov, at one point the local military arrived and began to search the travelers. Seeing the remote control for the drone, they took them off the flight and detained them.