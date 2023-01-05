Moment of the arrest of one of the sons of ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán. / PS

Ovidio Guzmán, alias ‘El Ratón’, one of the most famous and sought-after sons of the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, the drug trafficker Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, was arrested this Thursday in the state of Sinaloa during an operation by the Mexican federal forces. The Mexican authorities have ensured his transfer to a maximum security prison and he would already be in the facilities of military camp 1 in Mexico City.

‘El Ratón’, a member of the Sinaloa cartel, was already arrested in 2019 in the city of Culiacán, in the northwest of the country, although he was later released by order of the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in an attempt to “pacify” the chaos caused by his arrest, since armed groups carried out “violent actions” in various parts of the city.

The new operation to capture him was surprising because it occurred suddenly a few days after the visit of the US president, Joe Biden, for the North American Leaders Summit. Washington even offered five million dollars for any information that would allow the capture of the scion of ‘El Chapo’, who has nine other children.

Vehicles burned in Culiacán after the arrest of one of the sons of ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán. /



REUTERS



As in 2019, the arrest of the son of ‘El Chapo’ has unleashed a wave of violence in the municipality. Drug trafficking groups have subjected the town to intense shootings, have burned several vehicles and blocked access to the town. The shootings between criminal elements and security forces occurred in various points of Culiacán -capital of the state of Sinaloa- and spread to the city’s airport. Operations at the air terminal were suspended.