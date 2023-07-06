sex guru, coach of life and writer: this is how Lionel Agullo presents himself on his social networks. This 65-year-old man was sentenced to six years in prison in the French city of Périgueux (30,000 inhabitants) for raping and sexually abusing at least four clients during his therapy sessions, although there are indications that the number of victims could be higher. . He is also accused of committing crimes of possession of child pornography. Agullo did not appear at the trial and fled to Spain. After a year in search and capture, the National Police have arrested him in the municipality of San Juan de Aznalfarache (Seville, 22,000 inhabitants).

The fugitive took advantage of his profession as a therapist to allegedly carry out sexual abuse and rape during therapy sessions in Périgueux, a city located in northwestern France where he lived. In his offices, he practiced hypnosis therapy and promised to free his clients from their traumas and sexual inhibitions. After the seizure and analysis of his electronic devices, various pornographic material starring minors have been found, as reported by the National Police in a press release on Thursday.

Lionel Agullo opened his sex therapy practice in 1995, according to the French newspaper south west. This medium points out that Agullo is well known in Périgueux because he was a candidate for the legislative elections of 2002, 2007 and 2008. Also that he has written a book on the power of the unconscious. In 2010, a 23-year-old patient filed a complaint at the police station for rape. The investigation began a few years later. The victim, always according to the information published by south westt, had reported that he went to Agullo’s office because he was experiencing difficulties in having sexual relations due to a rape he suffered when he was 16 years old.

Agullo explained that the therapy would consist of a technique similar to acupuncture, but practiced with the fingers and immediately asked him not to reveal the nature of the sessions to anyone “to avoid misunderstandings.” Finally, the young woman confessed to her partner that her therapist had come to insert a finger into her private parts, and she decided to file a complaint. In November 2021, the guru was sentenced to six years in prison – he was facing 15 – by the Dordogne Criminal Court for committing at least four rapes and sexual abuse of four women during therapy sessions. And he ran away.

The French authorities warned Spain of Agullo’s “persuasive personality” and his great loquacious capacity, “characteristic of a sect guru,” according to the police statement. A week after receiving the information about the fugitive, the agents detained him in the parking lot of a supermarket in the Seville municipality of San Juan de Aznalfarache. The video of the arrest shows how Agullo is surprised by the police while he walks with a shopping cart towards his car. “Get down, hands back!” the agents order. He obeys and repeats several times: “No problem. [sic]”.

Agullo had a European Arrest and Surrender Order (Oede). The operation has been carried out within the framework of the European Network of Fugitive Active Search Teams (Enfast), which aims to increase security within the European Union through greater efficiency in the tracking and arrest of criminals under international search. So far this year, numerous fugitives from justice have been arrested in Spain, including one of the 10 most wanted by the FBI.