Her parents hadn’t heard from her for two days, then they discovered that she was arrested in Saudi Arabia: it is yellow on the story involving Ilaria De Rosa, a 23-year-old flight attendant residing in Resana, in the province of Treviso. Her family had feared a kidnapping of her, not hearing from her again for over 48 hours. They then reported her missing to the carabinieri, who within a day informed them of her arrest, which took place at the Jeddah airport.

The young woman is accused of international drug trafficking, a circumstance that seems strange considering that the young woman has never had any precedent in this regard. The Farnesina believes it was a misunderstanding, since De Rosa is fully aware of the risks she runs – working as a stewardess for a foreign airline – of introducing drugs into an Arab country. The young woman is currently being held in Saudi prisons: she had been subjected to a check, and at the end of the inspection she was taken away. Her cell phone was also confiscated (and turned off).

The Italian authorities are trying to obtain his release: the criminal consequences for those convicted in Saudi Arabia for drug trafficking are serious, regardless of the amount of drugs involved.