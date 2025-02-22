Ertzaintza has arrested a 23 -year -old for sexually assaulting another in the accommodation where it resides. It is being investigated whether the arrested has been involved in other similar cases.

As reported by the Department of Security, the events took place during the early morning of last Sunday in the accommodation where the victim resides, in the Donostiarra neighborhood of Aiete. After a festive celebration, the victim went to his room and an acquaintance began to establish a telephone conversation with her through a social network.

With the excuse that he lent him some food product, the young man went to his room and, when he opened the door and without a word, he sexually assaulted it, kissing it and performing it Non -consented touching In its intimate parts. Before the young woman’s refusal to maintain sex with him, after insulting her, she left the room.

The anxiety generated by this circumstance led the victim to ask for psychological help and it was this Thursday when he denounced what happened to Ertzaintza. Police resources collected information about the author and during this morning has been arrested for their alleged involvement in a crime against sexual freedom.