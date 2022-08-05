





With the support of military police officers from the Pacification Police Unit (UPP) of the Rocinha community, the Federal Police (PF) carried out, this Friday (5), a preventive arrest warrant against a man, a fugitive from Operation Não Seja um Laranja, launched last Tuesday (2).

The 32-year-old prisoner is the head of the investigated criminal organization and his name was not released by the PF.

Held in 13 states in all regions of the country and in the Federal District, the operation has the participation of the Civil Police of Pará, São Paulo and the Federal District.

43 search and seizure warrants were served against those accused of defrauding accounts at several banks using third-party names. According to investigations, the value of fraud reaches R$ 18.2 million.

The investigations also relied on information provided by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban). The members of the gang organization will answer for criminal association, qualified theft and misrepresentation. Penalties can exceed 20 years in prison.

