The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia, within the framework of the services established to prevent and prosecute drug trafficking, has arrested a person in Puerto de Mazarrón while he was driving in a vehicle in which 28 doses of hashish were seized, one dose of cocaine, 400 euros and two mobile phones.

The police intervention took place in the town of Cañada de Gallego, municipality of Mazarrón, when civil guards from Citizen Security prevention identified the driver of a car during an operational vehicle verification device.

The man seemed nervous about the police presence, so a more detailed examination of the vehicle and his belongings was carried out.

Retail drug sales



The civil guards located 28 pieces of hashish, a dose of cocaine, two mobile phones, as well as 400 euros in bills of different values, all of which is linked to the alleged retail sale of drugs.

The driver – 54 years old, of Moroccan nationality and with a record of similar crimes –, the narcotic substances seized and the effects seized; as well as the proceedings carried out have been made available to the Totana Police Court of Investigation.