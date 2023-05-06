Paraguayan ‘Payo’ Cubas Colomés has been denouncing alleged electoral fraud in the presidential elections in Paraguay since Sunday, in which he occupied a surprising third place. Since then, this lawyer, former senator and former congressman has crossed the country from east to west, 300 kilometers accompanied by protesters who support him, giving speeches and broadcasting live on social networks. just what he was doing when he was arrested this Tuesday in San Lorenzo, the largest city in the suburbs of Asunción, for “disturbance of public peace, threat of punishable acts, attempted impediment of elections, attempted coercion of constitutional bodies, and resistance,” according to the list of charges prepared by the Prosecutor’s Office

Payo Cubas, as he is known in the South American country, had planned to arrive in the capital to accompany the protesters who have been protesting since Monday in front of the Superior Court of Electoral Justice of Paraguay, where the verifications of the Sunday vote were being carried out. , when the candidate of the right-wing Colorado Party, the economist Santiago Peña, won, with 42% of the votes.

“Now they can see that I am already being imprisoned. Can I take my phone?” Payo tells the policemen who were detaining him. “Yes, you can take it, you can take it”, they answer. “All the criminals in this country have to be handcuffed and not Paraguayo Cubas,” the former candidate replied while he was handcuffed. And he keeps talking to the camera from the police car.

With arched black-painted eyebrows, a white beard, a round face, and no hair, he continues to speak of himself to his followers in the third person, as a messiah. He cites articles of the Constitution by heart one after another and denounces the corruption of politicians, the precariousness of police officers and cries out against “corrupt commissioners who steal money.” The agents who take him to the Specialized Group, the maximum security prison in Asunción, agree and support his speech during the trip.

Payo’s live video on social networks only stops after 15 minutes of traveling in the patrol car, when the police officers kindly ask him to turn off the recording.

The anti-establishment candidate

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Paraguayan Cubas, born 61 years ago in Washington, United States, when his father, a colonel, was stationed there, has achieved 22.9% of the votes in the presidential elections. He broke all the forecasts with a fascist speech and almost as populist as the other candidates. A speech that he ignites like a Molotov cocktail among the humblest of a very unequal country, with almost no public services and where democracy has served to govern the same Colorado Party as in the dictatorship (1954-1989). The only time there was a non-Colorado government in Paraguay in the last 74 years was between 2008 and 2012, when ex-bishop Fernando Lugo ruled alongside the Liberals. His government was deposed a year before completing his term in a parliamentary trial.

Paraguayan Cubas speaks during a campaign rally in San Lorenzo, Paraguay, on April 22, 2023. NORBERTO DUARTE (AFP)

Cubas asks without filters for a dictatorship. It demands that the military and police intervene. He does it in Spanish and Guarani, the country’s native and most widely spoken language, especially in the countryside and among the working class. He speaks loudly or between delicate whispers, there seems to be no middle ground. He promises again and again a strong hand and punishment to the entire political class without distinguishing parties or colors. And his actions show that he means it. His fame has not stopped growing, especially among the youngest, since, seven years ago, he hit a senator accused of corruption with a belt in the middle of a debate in the Upper House or when he hit a judge and shit in his office.

Cubas got ten points more than what the most optimistic surveys predicted. His party, the National Crusade, has placed four representatives and five senators, including one accused of sexual abuse of a minor. Cubas obtained almost the same votes as the usual opposition, that of the Liberal Party, a party with close to a million militants, which ran alongside smaller progressive formations.

“We demand the freedom of Paraguayo Cubas and all the citizens imprisoned for asking for transparency,” announced Efraín Alegre on his networks, the main opposition candidate who ran for the third time with the National Concertation alliance and who also denounces electoral fraud but does not calls for mobilizations in the networks.

Both Alegre (27.4% of the votes) and Cubas demand verification of the tally sheets and denounce that the electoral authorities refuse to do so. The National Crusade has denounced the falsification of the elections in more than 60 polling places at the prosecutor’s office.

The preliminary report of the European Union Electoral Observation Mission (EU EOM), issued on Thursday, also denounces irregularities: it reports “illegal activities” in 19% of the polling stations observed and also the “organized transport of voters”, more known in Paraguay as “arreo”.

“The EU EOM directly observed seven cases of vote buying and another five of indications of vote buying,” it says. the preliminary report of this delegation who was present for three months in the South American country to carry out the mission.

“From jail I can be president, because if I’m not sentenced I can be,” Cubas closes the broadcast of his arrest while calling for new elections on the last Sunday of the month, May 28.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.