Agents of the National Police have arrested in Pamplona a young man aligned with the postulates of DAESH who possessed hundreds of manuals for the preparation of explosives for terrorist self-training in an operation coordinated by the Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court and directed by the Central Court of Instruction number 1 of the National Court, which has ordered his entry into pretrial detention.

The detainee is a 19-year-old Moroccan who shared a flat with another person, according to sources of the investigation. He is accused of his alleged participation in the crimes of terrorist collaboration, among which was indoctrination, recruitment and recruitment.

The operation, which has been carried out jointly by the General Information Police Station and the Pamplona Provincial Information Brigade, has had the collaboration of the Almería Provincial Information Brigade, the National Intelligence Center (CNI), the General Direction of the Surveillance du Territoire (DGST) of Morocco and the EUROPOL agency, as reported by the National Police in a statement.

The agents in charge of the investigation have highlighted the detainee’s ability to lead a double life: while he trained himself and indoctrinated himself through the Internet, his public life unfolded as normal, going completely unnoticed.

Oath of allegiance to the Caliph of Daesh



The investigation began in mid-2022 when experts in the fight against terrorism detected an individual aligned with the postulates of DAESH who was disseminating, through his social networks, radical and violent material of a jihadist nature in which he was encouraged to commit terrorist actions.

Particularly relevant was the oath of allegiance to the current Caliph of the terrorist organization, Abu Hafs Al-hashimi Al-Qurashi, thus acknowledging his membership in the terrorist organization, aligning himself with its objectives and carrying out activities in favor of it.

The agents verified that the detainee had, during the time the investigation lasted, “a massive and frantic virtual activity in accordance with his jihadist ideology.” In this way, he searched for, consumed and later disseminated to other users thousands of multimedia files of a radical nature, containing executions, assassinations or exaltations of the leaders.

During the investigation, it was detected that he operated on different social networks, participating in a large number of jihadist groups. Among them, the most representative was the one called by the detainee as a “channel for everything”, because it was a repository where thousands of files produced by official DAESH production companies were available.

In addition, the detainee maintained various contacts through his social networks with members of DAESH located in the conflict zone, with whom he planned to join as a mujahidin, according to the National Police.

I taught other people



The detainee not only applied strict virtual security measures to avoid being detected by the police services, but also instructed other like-minded people, warning them of the importance of compliance. To do this, it used specific cybersecurity manuals.

Based on these elements, in the early hours of last Wednesday the corresponding police device was launched, carrying out, in addition to the arrest of the subject, a house search where the agents seized, among other effects, numerous computer equipment.

Especially significant for the investigation was the location of hundreds of manuals for terrorist self-training, such as the preparation of explosives, detonators, poisons, tips for hiding terrorist activity on the Internet, carrying out secure financial transactions, and the use and handling of all types of weapons. , recruitment and recruitment of new combatants, among others.

This Friday morning the arrested person has been placed at the disposal of the Central Court of Instruction number 1 of the National Court, whose head has decreed his admission to prison.