Agents of the General Information Commission (CGI) of the National Police arrested last Wednesday in Pamplona HZ, a Moroccan in his twenties accused of carrying out work of indoctrination, recruitment and jihadist recruitment for the Islamic State (ISIS in its acronym in English), as reported this Friday by the Ministry of the Interior. Among the material intervened in his computer equipment, the police have located more than 200 self-training manuals, including some to learn how to make explosives, use poisons or deceive the security forces if they entered his home. The young man, who two weeks ago had sworn an oath of allegiance to the new leader of the terrorist group, Abu Hafs Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi, had shown in his conversations with members of this organization his willingness to travel to Syria to join it.

The baptized as Operation Alayr began in mid-2022 after detecting on social networks and, above all, in various chats of the instant messaging application Telegram the presence of profiles through which violent ISIS material was distributed supposedly from Spain, detail sources close to the investigation. The information provided by the National Intelligence Center (CNI), the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST, for its acronym in French, the Moroccan internal intelligence service) and Europol, the European police agency, allowed the police to locate the their origin in the Navarrese capital and, later, in the neighborhood and the specific street where their author supposedly resided. Almost half a year after the start of the investigations, the police managed to name and face the suspect.

It was presumably HZ, a young Moroccan who entered Spain irregularly when he was a minor and who, after obtaining a residence permit, alternated periods of work – the last one related to paving streets – with others of unemployment. According to the sources consulted, in his relationship with his closest environment he showed an attitude far removed from the radicalism that his activity on social networks allegedly carried out and that Interior describes as “massive and frantic.” The note speaks of “double life.”

The now detainee, who adopted cybersecurity measures to avoid being detected during his forays into the internet and trained the people he indoctrinated on them, had profiles on Telegram and Facebook of those called “whites” by the police. That is to say, in them he showed himself to be alien to jihadism, but it allowed him to have a first contact with people whom he was sounding out so that, if they saw that they could be captured, they would gradually introduce them into those other channels in which he deployed all his activity of indoctrination, detail sources close to the investigation.

At the time of his arrest, HZ had numerous Telegram channels, one of which included only him. This, which he had called the “everything channel”, was supposedly used as a large virtual warehouse in which he accumulated thousands of jihadist-type files. From videos with executions and speeches by leaders of the Islamic State produced by the production companies of the terrorist group to self-training manuals for terrorist activity.

Among the latter there were those with instructions to make explosives and detonators, get poisons; hide terrorist activity on the Internet; carry out secure financial transactions; Handle all kinds of weapons, and recruit new fighters. Along with them, there were others less common, such as indications to carry out intelligence activities with which to gather information for ISIS, the sources consulted detail.

The high degree of radicalization of the now detainee – the investigations indicate that he had begun to consume jihadist material when he was a minor and still lived in Morocco – and the recent oath of fidelity that he had sworn to the new caliph of the Islamic State, led the investigators to proceed to his arrest in the early hours of last Wednesday, considering that it constituted a risk of continuing at liberty.

“Once they have taken the oath of allegiance to the caliph, any of their contacts in ISIS could order them to commit an attack,” say sources close to the investigation, who point out that no intervention was made in the search that was made at his home. neither weapons nor explosives and that among the documentation analyzed so far there are no plans to carry out a violent action. This Friday, the judge of the National Court Francisco de Jorge has ordered his entry into prison.