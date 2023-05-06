Former major Ailton Barros was expelled from the organization in 2006, but Marinalva Barros has received a pension of R$ 22,841.28 since 2008

Former Major Ailton Barros, arrested on Wednesday (May 5, 2023) for involvement in alleged vaccination data fraud by former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), instituted a pension of R$ 22,841.28 for his wife even after being expelled from the Army in 2006.

According to data from the Transparency Portal, Marinalva Barros receives R$ 22,841.28 gross, which after deductions reach R$ 14,945.32 since October 2008.

wanted by Power360the Army stated that Ailton was judged by the STM (Superior Military Court) on January 23, 2014 and considered “incompatible with official status”.

“As a result, after being excluded from the ranks of the Army, the former soldier was included in the system as a “fictitious death” so that his legal beneficiaries (in this case, his wife) could receive the pension corresponding to the rank, complying with the provisions of current legislation. ”said the Army.

In government systems, Ailton is registered as “dead”, but this is just a bureaucratic matter for his wife to receive the pension.

Thus, even with Ailton expelled from the corporation, Marinalva has the right to receive the amount, as the soldier contributed to the pension fund while he was on active duty in the army.

The condemnation at the STM means that Ailton cannot receive military retirement.

Article 71 of the Military Statute establishes that: “the military pension is intended to support the beneficiaries of the deceased or lost military member and will be paid in accordance with the provisions of specific legislation”.

OPERATION VENIRE

On the morning of Wednesday (May 3, 2023), the PF launched an operation to investigate an alleged fraud scheme in vaccination data for Bolsonaro and family members. In all, the corporation served 16 search and seizure warrants and 6 preventive arrest warrants, 1 in Rio de Janeiro and 5 in the federal capital.

Officers carried out searches and seizures at Bolsonaro’s house in Jardim Botânico, in Brasilia. The former president was at the residence at the time of the searches and his cell phone was seized.

the lieutenant colonel Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro’s former assistant, was arrested. In addition to him, 5 other people were arrested. Read the names:

military police Max William, Bolsonaro’s security;

army military Sergio Cordeiro, Bolsonaro’s security;

army sergeant Luís Marcos dos Reis, Bolsonaro advisor;

Municipal Secretary of Government of Duque de Caxias (RJ), Joao Carlos Brecha ;

former army major Ailton Gonçalves Barros .

Operation Venire was launched in digital militia survey which is being processed by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) under the report of the minister Alexandre de Moraes.

In note (full – 174 KB), the PF reported that the changes to the cards took place from November 2021 to December 2022 and resulted in the “alteration of the truth about a legally relevant fact, that is, the condition of immunized against covid-19 of the beneficiaries”.

In response, Bolsonaro stated that “does not exist” tampering with his vaccination card and who never asked him for proof of immunization to “getting nowhere”. He said that his daughter Laura, 12 years old, was also not vaccinated against covid-19. According to him, only Michelle Bolsonaro (PL) took Janssen’s immunizer in the United States.

