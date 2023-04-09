Sunday, April 9, 2023, 11:36





Agents of the National Police arrested this Sunday in Murcia the alleged perpetrator of the death of a man at a shooting club in Canovelles (Barcelona) on Saturday afternoon, according to the police force on its Twitter account. The arrested man allegedly forced two women “at gunpoint” to take him by vehicle to the capital of the Region, where he was located by the agents.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Mossos d’Esquadra received notice that a man could have injured another at the shooting club, where they later verified that there was a seriously injured person from a firearm, who finally died despite the tasks of resuscitation of the Sistema d’Emergències Mèdiques.