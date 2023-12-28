Agents of the National Police, in a joint operation with the Mossos d'Esquadra and the Portuguese Judiciary Police, coordinated by Europol, have dismantled a criminal group that kidnapped in Portugal a businessman who appeared gagged in Barcelona. Nine people have been arrested, five in Torremolinos (Málaga) and the other four in the Region, Alicante and Málaga; six of them are related to the kidnapping of the businessman who appeared in Barcelona and the other three to the attempted kidnapping of a businesswoman in the Portuguese town of Setúbal.

In Murcia, the arrested person is a woman who lived in the district of Sucina. Apparently, she is the romantic partner of one of the kidnappers and her role in the group was to provide an outlet for the money they received from the kidnappings. They are charged with the crimes of kidnapping, robbery with violence and belonging to a criminal group.

The investigation began on August 24, when an 80-year-old Portuguese businessman was violently intercepted when he arrived at a home that he had for sale and had to show to potential buyers, in Almancil (Portugal). The victim was approached by several men who entered his vehicle, beat him, threatened him with firearms, and gagged him.

The assailants traveled with the victim's vehicle 1,200 kilometers until they reached the town of Collbató (Barcelona), where they left it abandoned in a wooded area tied to a tree.

A neighbor located the victim while he was driving on the road and alerted the Municipal Police. While they were holding him, the kidnappers, under threats at gunpoint, obtained the victim's bank codes and made numerous transfers. The economic damage caused to the victim exceeded 100,000 euros.

At the same time, in Portugal, the victim's son alerted the police authorities of his father's disappearance. Based on the complaint, and with the location of the victim, a joint investigation was initiated by the National Police and the Mossos d'Esquadra, coordinated by Europol and with the participation of the Portuguese Judicial Police. The investigation efforts made it possible to identify and locate those investigated who resided in national territory.

The investigators, one day before carrying out the arrests, confirmed that the main suspects had unexpectedly traveled to Setúbal (Portugal), where they tried to kidnap a businesswoman without success.

The Portuguese police authorities located the kidnappers in Torremolinos (Málaga), where the National Police arrested the five people involved in the events, two of whom were also related to the first kidnapping investigated.

Thanks to the victims' statements, investigators obtained information about how the group responsible for the kidnapping was made up. Three people were in charge of carrying out the kidnapping, while the others, including the woman detained in Sucina, were in charge of the banking network that received and released the capital stolen from the first victim located in Collbató.

On December 13, the exploitation phase of the investigation took place, when the agents traveled to the towns where those investigated lived in Alicante, Murcia and Malaga, to carry out entries and searches in their homes.