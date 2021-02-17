The National Police arrested the alleged sexual aggressor and labor exploiter of a young woman who had been subjected, for about two and a half years, to a precarious situation both work and personally.

The victim herself was the one who went to the National Police for help, because she couldn’t take it anymore. Agents of the Unit Against Immigration Networks and Documentary Falsehood listened to her and began an investigation into the alleged perpetrator of the events that culminated on February 9 with his arrest for the crimes of sexual assault, labor exploitation, favoring irregular immigration, crime against moral integrity, sexual assault, injuries and threats.

The victim, in addition to being morally denigrated by his boss and exploiter, was beaten and threatenedPresumably, and on a regular basis in his workplace, he suffered threats not only against himself, but also towards his young daughter who was in Morocco. One of the threats, in which the detainee apparently told her that he was going to do everything possible to have her expelled from the country, led to continuous sexual assaults.

The victim worked 15-hour days a day during the first year and a half of work. With the arrival of restrictions due to the pandemic, working hours were reduced, but still, they were around 12 hours a day from Monday to Sunday without the right to vacation. On the other hand there was the salary, which depended on the collection of the day and the boss’s decision, if it did not seem to him that he had made a good box the victim did not even charge.

It forced him to identify himself with another identity before possible inspections



The victim was in an irregular situation in the country and had been instructed to identify himself with another identity in the event that agents appeared. It was on February 9 when the National Police carried out the operation. The alleged perpetrator of the events was arrested and two searches were carried out in the establishments run by the arrested, where the agents intervened a large number of documentation that could link this person to labor exploitation.

The highest priority of the National Police was the protection of the victim. The agents contacted an NGO so that received help and was assisted from the trauma suffered. The detainee is a 39-year-old man of Moroccan nationality who was placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court on duty for his alleged participation in the crimes of labor exploitation, favoring irregular immigration, crime against moral integrity , sexual assault, injury and threats.