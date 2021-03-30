The fugitive was sentenced to 6 years and 5 months in prison for hiring foreign citizens in an irregular situation for his company A National Police vehicle in a file image. / LV THE TRUTH Murcia Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 10:56



The National Police located and detained a fugitive of Italian nationality on whom a European Warrant of Arrest and Surrender has been issued by the Portuguese authorities for his participation in seven crimes of criminal association, aggravated fraud and documentary falsification.

The Central Unit of Networks of Illegal Immigration and Documentary Falsehoods (Ucrif) located the fugitive while investigating a company that could be committing a crime against workers’ rights, dedicating itself to hiring foreign citizens in an irregular situation in Spain. The main person in charge of the company was the fugitive.

It was when the agents discovered the identity of this person that Operation Pomodoro was launched. The National Police contacted the Portuguese authorities and carried out an operation on March 23 that culminated in the arrest of the fugitive of Italian nationality.

It was about a 60-year-old fugitive pending a 6-year, 5-month prison sentence with Portugal since 2013. The National Police made the fugitive available to the Central Investigative Court for having an OEDE in force, all through the Investigating Court acting as the Murcia Guard and by videoconference. The judicial authority ordered his immediate admission to prison.