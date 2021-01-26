In Moscow, the first attacker of a law enforcement officer was arrested during an unauthorized protest on January 23, reports TASS…

The Presnensky court said that the investigator’s request for the detention of Yevgeny Anatolyevich Esenov was satisfied. He is accused of committing a crime under Part 1 of Art. 318 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“The use of violence against a government official”). The court decided to detain him until March 24.

Recall that after an uncoordinated rally on January 23, four criminal cases were opened in Moscow: about violence against law enforcement officers, about hooliganism and damage to an FSB car, as well as about blocking traffic.

On the day of the unauthorized rally in the capital, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs warned that every provocation and disobedience to the legal requirements of law enforcement officers would receive a legal assessment.

